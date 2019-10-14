  • search
Trending Ayodhya Case Haryana Assembly Elections Maharashtra Assembly Elections
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Maharashtra elections: Will SP-Shiv Sena face-off leave Mankhurd voters divided?

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Oct 14: Samajwadi Party leader Abu Asim Azmi, who often courts controversies over his statements, faces a stiff contest in his stronghold of Mankhurd-Shivajinagar in eastern suburbs of the commercial capital, Mumbai.

    Maharashtra elections: Will SP-Shiv Sena face-off leave Mankhurd voters divided?
    File Photo of Abu Asim Azmi

    Azmi, 64, is SP's Maharashtra and Mumbai unit president. He is contesting from Mankhurd Shivajinagar constituency for the upcming Maharashtra assembly elections 2019 against Shiv Sena's Vitthal Lokare. He was recently trying for an alliance with the Congress-NCP in Maharashtra but the talks fell through. The SP is now contesting on its own. Surprisingly Azmi believes it is the seats of Mankhurd, Bhiwandi and Aurangabad which hold out the promise of victory for his party.

    It should also be noted that during the Lok Sabha elections, SP had tied up with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in Maharashtra, but had failed to secure even a single seat.

    Lokare had recently quit the Congress to join the Sena. He had earlier left the Shiv Sena along with Narayan Rane and joined the Congress. Around a month ago, Lokare returned to the Sena while Rane recently joined the Bharatiya Janata Party. Lokare has a following among the area's Marathi population. However, the majority Muslim population may not vote for the 'lotus' and might give Azmi a third term. The rejoining of Lokare in Shiv Sena is seen as his Ghar Wapsi, since 14 years ago he was in the Sena. Lokare has been elected as a councillor three times from Mankhurd area. Meanwhile, Uddhav Thackeray has appealed to the party workers to support Lokare.

    According to his affidavit, Azmi has 10 first information reports against him including criminal cases and breach of model code of conduct. He has declared assets worth around ₹200 crore, making him one of the richest candidates in Maharashtra. While Lokare has declared assets totalling ₹1.3 crore. He has no criminal cases against him.

    'Friendly fight' likely between 'lotus' and 'bow and arrow' in Mankhurd:

    Another intersting thing here is the the Shiv Sena and the BJP will also face against each other. While Sena candidate Vitthal Lokare filed his nomination, city RPI (A) unit chief Gautam Sonawane, who will contest on BJP's 'Lotus' symbol also filed his nomination.

    Acute water shortage, a crux issue:

    Mankhurd-Shivajinagar constituency is one of the most underdeveloped area which consists of housing societies, chawls and sprawling slums in Shivaji Nagar, Rafiq Nagar, Bainganwadi, and parts of Deonar. The slums consist of pucca or makeshift multistoreyed structures in the area's narrow lanes, which have seen incidents of fire or building collapses in the past. According to the reports, the residents also face acute water shortage as most either do not have a legal water connection, or the existing ones do not receive water. This leads to people having to buy water at exorbitant rates.

    More MAHARASHTRA ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2019 News

    Read more about:

    maharashtra assembly elections 2019 shiv sena samajwadi party abu azmi

    Story first published: Monday, October 14, 2019, 12:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 14, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue