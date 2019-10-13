Maharashtra assembly elections 2019: PM Modi to hold rallies in Jalgaon, Sakoli

By Simran Kashyap

Mumbai, Oct 13: To seek a fresh term for the Devendra Fadnavis-led BJP-Shiv Sena government in the state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address two rallies in poll-bound Maharashtra on Sunday.

In a tweet about his campaign schedule, PM Modi on Saturday said he will address rallies in Jalgaon (11 am) and Sakoli (2.30 pm). "Will be campaigning in Maharashtra tomorrow. Looking forward to addressing rallies in Jalgaon and Sakoli.

The NDA is going to the people based on the stellar work of our Government led by the youthful and visionary CM @Dev_Fadnavis Ji. We seek five more years to serve the state," PM Narendra Modi said in his tweet.

Voting for the assembly election in Maharashtra is scheduled to be held on October 21 and the counting will be held on October 24. The ruling BJP-Shiv Sena coalition, which also includes other small parties, is in direct contest with the Congress-NCP alliance in Maharashtra.