  • search
Trending Haryana Assembly Elections Maharashtra Assembly Elections
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Maharashtra assembly elections 2019: PM Modi dares oppn to bring back Article 370 in J&K

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    Mumbai, Oct 13: To seek a fresh term for the Devendra Fadnavis-led BJP-Shiv Sena government in the state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed a rally in poll-bound Maharashtra's Jalgaon district.

    While addressing a rally, Modi said,''Four months ago, all of you voted for a capable and empowered India. You voted for an India that earns its place on the global map. You voted for the Govt that takes all possible steps to complete the dreams and aspirations of 130 crore Indians.''

    Maharashtra assembly elections 2019: PM Modi promises normalcy in J&K within 4 months
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    ''Today's New India is empowering its present, as well as making itself ready for the future. In the last few months, we have continuously tried to challenge the challenges that are present in the country'', says PM Modi in Jalgaon.

    How assets of Maharashtra, Haryana MLAs grew between 2009 and 2014

    Invoking Article 370 (that grants special status to J&K), PM Modi said that on August 5, we did something that was 'impossible'. "Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh is not just a piece of land for us, but is crown of 'Maa Bharti'. We revoked Article 370 so that people in Valley could prosper along with the rest of the country", said the Prime Minister.

    PM Modi also dared Congress, Opposition parties to bring back Article 370. "Can these leaders, who're trying to fool the people with their crocodile tears, bring back Article 370 in Kashmir? Will the people of India allow them to? Will the people of India accept it?", PM said referring to the Opposition leaders.

    Voting for the assembly election in Maharashtra is scheduled to be held on October 21 and the counting will be held on October 24. The ruling BJP-Shiv Sena coalition, which also includes other small parties, is in direct contest with the Congress-NCP alliance in Maharashtra.

    More NARENDRA MODI News

    Read more about:

    narendra modi maharashtra assembly elections 2019 maharashtra

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue