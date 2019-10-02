  • search
    Maha Assembly polls: NCP's list of 77 includes Ajit Pawar, Bhujbal, Rohit Pawar

    Mumbai, Oct 02: The Nationalist Congress Party on Wednesday released its first list of 77 candidates for Maharashtra Assembly elections 2019 on October 21.

    Maharashtra Assembly elections 2019

    Among the prominent names, Sharad Pawar's grand-nephew Rohit Pawar will make his electoral debut from Karjat Jamkhed in Ahmednagar district against Ram Shinde, sitting BJP MLA and minister. Ajit Pawar, former deputy chief minister, will contest from Baramati.

    Maha poll: NCP's candidate Namita Mundada joins BJP

    State NCP chief Jayant Patil will contest from Islampur, and Bhujbal from Yeola. Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council, Dhananjay Munde, will contest from Parli.

    Mumbai NCP president Nawab Malik will contest from Anushaktinagar in Mumbai. From Kej, the party has fielded Prithviraj Sathe. Earlier, it had announced Namita Mundada's candidature, but she joined the BJP.

    Read more about:

    ncp maharashtra assembly elections 2019

