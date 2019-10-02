Maharashtra Assembly elections 2019: MNS releases second list of candidates

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Oct 02: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has released the second list of candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections 2019.

The second list contains some of the new faces who would be contesting the election on the MNS tickets. The party, led by Raj Thackeray, has not named any candidate from the Worli assembly seat.

Among the prominent faces, Sumet Bhawar will be contesting from Ambarnath, Vinod Rathor from Kinwat, Vijayanand Kulkarni from Jamner, Santosh Jadhav from Bijapur and Kishor Rane from Andheri West.

Earlier, the MNS had announced a list of 27 candidates for the assembly elections in Maharashtra.

The party led by Raj Thackeray fielded Ratan Patil from Kalyan Rural, Prakash Bhoir from Kalyan (West) Prakash Murtadak from Nashik (East), Sandeep Deshpande from Mahim, Akhil Chitre from Bandra (East) and Ganesh Chukkal from Ghatkopar among others.

The state will go for polls on October 21 and the results will be declared on October 24.