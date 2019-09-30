  • search
Trending Maharashtra Assembly Elections Haryana Assembly Elections
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Maharashtra assembly election 2019: Raj Thackeray's MNS to contest polls, plans to go solo

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Sep 30: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Monday announced that his party will be going to contest upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections scheduled for October 21.

    "We will contest the Assembly elections and shall also win. The candidates and the seats on which we shall contest will be announced in the next couple of days," Thackeray said.

    Maharashtra assembly election 2019: Raj Thackerays MNS to contest polls, Likely to go Solo

    Many questions were raised whether Raj Thackeray's MNS will contest the polls or not after he was questioned by ED recently. Many had speculated that Raj Thackeray may not contest the assembly elections.

    Maha poll: NCP's candidate Namita Mundada joins BJP

    MNS is very likely to contest elections alone as Congress and NCP have already said that they will distribute seats equally.

    However, the exact number of seats the MNS will contest is not yet clear. But if reports are to be belived the party may contest on around 125 seats.

    Raj Thackeray, 52, had quit the party in 2006 and formed the MNS the same year.

    The party leaders have claimed they would win sufficient numbers to emerge as the 'king-maker' in case the other two major alliances fail to get the majority.

    According to IANS reports, MNS is likely to put up candidates mostly in urban centres like Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Nashik and Pune and the campaign will be kicked off with a public rally here on October 5.

    However, it is yet to be ascertain if the party will field candidate in Worli, from where Raj Thackeray's nephew Aditya Thackeray will contest his maiden election.

    Earlier, MNS had not fielded any candidates in Lok Sabha elections 2019. Thackeray had carried out a vigorous campaign against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiv Sena during the Lok Sabha elections.

    More RAJ THACKERAY News

    Read more about:

    raj thackeray mns maharashtra assembly elections 2019

    Story first published: Monday, September 30, 2019, 18:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 30, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue