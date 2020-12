No t-shirt, jeans or slippers in office: Dress code for govt employees in Maharashtra

Maharashtra announces night curfew in municipal areas from 11 PM To 6 AM till January 5

India

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, Dec 21: The Maharashtra government has announced a night curfew between 11 PM to 6 AM in municipal corporation areas till 5 January.

Issuing the latest SOPs, the state govt has also said that there will be 14 days compulsory institutional quarantine for those returning from Europe and the Middle East and the returnees from other countries to be home quarantined.