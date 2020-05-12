Maharashtra allows home delivery of liquor, but with a catch

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, May 12: The Maharashtra government on Tuesday announced that it will allow liquor shops to provide home delivery services subject to conditions for both the buyer and the seller. This scheme would be applicable to only those who have permits to consume alcohol. However, the order, issued by the Home Department, will come into effect only after guidelines are finalised, said a senior official.

Only those who have permit for drinking can order home delivery. Liquor shops which have been allowed to reopen since May 5 will be able to take orders on phone.

The purpose was to avoid crowding at liquor stores and prevent the spread of coronavirus, the official said.

"The order was issued today, but it will not come into effect until detailed guidelines are framed. The government will issue the guidelines in the next two days," he told PTI.

"The mode of payment has to be decided by the buyer and the seller. A person can order up to 12 IMFL (Indian-Made Foreign Liquor) bottles," he added.

Rules regarding possession of various types of liquor at home are displayed on the Excise department's website which buyers can check before ordering, the official said.

The decision comes after social distancing norms were flouted at several liquor shops that opened amid the lockdown.