Maharashtra: 6-year-old boy trapped in 200-ft borewell rescued

    Pune, Feb 21: A six-year-old boy, who fell into a borewell near Manchar tehsil in Pune, has been safely rescued after about 16 hrs of rescue operation, news agency ANI reported.

    The boy got trapped in a borewell at about 10 feet depth on Wednesday at a village in Ambegaon, Pune. Police and NDRF saved the boy in a joint rescue operation.

    In photos of the rescue taken by eyewitnesses, an NDRF official in bright orange jumpsuit is seen holding the crying boy, visibly shaken, as he is taken out of a crater that the rescuers had dug where the borewell was.

    Story first published: Thursday, February 21, 2019, 10:13 [IST]
