Maharashtra: 6 drowned, 36 rescued as boat capsizes in Narmada river in Nandurbar district

India

oi-PTI

By Pti

Nandurbar, Jan 15: Six persons died Tuesday after a boat ferrying them capsized in the Narmada river in Maharashtra's Nandurbar district, police said.

Altogether 36 persons have been rescued so far, and are admitted to a local hospital, an official said.

The boat was carrying around 60 people who were on way to perform a river worship ritual on the occasion of Makar Sankranti when it capsized, the official said.

Also read: J&K: BSF officer killed in sniper fire from Pakistan in Samba sector

Rescue operations are underway, the official said.

The deceased hailed from villages along the river in the tribal-dominated district in north Maharashtra, police said.

Prima facie, it appears that the incident occurred as the boat was carrying more number of people than its capacity, police said.