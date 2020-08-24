Maharashtra: One dead after 5-storey building collapses in Raigad; over 70 feared trapped

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Raigad, Aug 24: At least one person was killed and seventeen others were injured after a five-storeyed residential building collapsed in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Monday, police said.

Around 70 people are feared trapped in the debris after the building, which was around 10 years old, collapsed at Kajalpura in Mahad tehsil around 7 pm, an official said.

"Three floors of a 5-storey building collapsed in Mahad of Raigad district; over 200 people are feared trapped. 15 people have been rescued," said Aditi S Tatkare, Maharashtra Minister.

There were around 45 flats in the building, the official said, adding 25 persons have been rescued and shifted to a local hospital at Mahad, which is around 170 km from Mumbai. Teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been moved to the spot for rescue operations.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray spoke to the district officials and asked them to expedite the rescue and relief work, another official said.

A viral video of the collapse showed a plume of dust rising from where the building had stood. Another video showed police trying to control several onlookers gathered at the collapse site.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah directed the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to provide all assistance in the rescue of those trapped following the collapse of a building at Raigad in Maharashtra. Seventeen persons were injured after a five-storeyed residential building collapsed in Raigad district on Monday, police said.

"The collapse of a building in Raigad, Maharashtra is very tragic. Have spoken to DG @NDRFHQ to provide all possible assistance, teams are on the way and will be assisting with the rescue operations as soon as possible. Praying for everyone's safety," Shah tweeted.