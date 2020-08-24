YouTube
    Maharashtra: 5-storey building collapses in Raigad; over 70 feared trapped

    Raigad, Aug 24: Several feared trapped after a 5-storey-building collapsed in Maharashtra's Raigad on Monday. Rescue operations underway.

    Maharashtra: 5-storey building collapses in Raigad; over 70 feared trapped

    According to ANI, a building collapse has been reported in Mahad of Raigad district and people are reported trapped. Teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have reached the spot for rescue operations.

    Death toll in south Mumbai building collapse rises to 9

    "Three floors of a 5-storey building collapsed in Mahad of Raigad district; over 200 people are feared trapped. 15 people have been rescued," said Aditi S Tatkare, Maharashtra Minister.

    The multi-storey building, which was 10 years old, housed 40 apartments. A few people rushed outside the building to a safe spot after the first three floors collapsed, according to Nidhi Chaudhari, the Raigad district collector.

