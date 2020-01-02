Maharashtra: 41 of the 42 ministers are crorepatis, 27 have criminal cases pending

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 02: In the Maharashtra government, 98 per cent of the ministers are crorepatis.

This means out of the 42 ministers, 41 are crorepatis. The details were made available by a report of the Association for Democratic Reforms.

The report further states that the average asset of the ministers is Rs 21.95 crore. Kadam Vishwajeet Patangrao of the Congress is the richest with assets worth Rs 216 crore.

Ajit Pawar of the NCP with assets worth Rs 75 crore is second on the list of richest candidates. Rajeshbhaiyya Tope of the NCP with assets worth Rs 53 crore is third on the list.

The report further states that 27(64 per cent) ministers have declared criminal cases against themselves. 18(43 per cent) ministers have declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

A total of 17(40 per cent) ministers have declared their age to be between 25-50 years while 25 (60 per cent) ministers have declared their age to be between 51- 80 years.

Out of 42 ministers, only 3 are women.