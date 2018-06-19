English

Maharashtra: 3 children dead, 5 critical due to food poisoning

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Top stories of the day
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Three children were dead and five critical & more than 30 people are under treatment due to food poisoning, after consuming dinner at a function in Raigad's Khalapur.

    Maharashtra: 3 children dead, 5 critical due to food poisoning
    Representational Image

    The incident occurred at the new home of Subhash Mane, who had organised a vaastu-shanti pooja in Mahad village, followed by the celebratory dinner on Monday night.

    Of the 70 others still admitted to the hospital, the condition of at least five is described as critical, said the spokesperson.

    Meanwhile, police have registered an accidental death report & is investigating the matter.

    Read more about:

    maharashtra food poisoning children dead

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 19, 2018, 11:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 19, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue