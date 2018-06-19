Maharashtra: 3 children dead, 5 critical due to food poisoning

Three children were dead and five critical & more than 30 people are under treatment due to food poisoning, after consuming dinner at a function in Raigad's Khalapur.

The incident occurred at the new home of Subhash Mane, who had organised a vaastu-shanti pooja in Mahad village, followed by the celebratory dinner on Monday night.

Of the 70 others still admitted to the hospital, the condition of at least five is described as critical, said the spokesperson.

Meanwhile, police have registered an accidental death report & is investigating the matter.

