Maharashtra: 5 killed, 6 injured in explosion in Pulgaon Army depot in Wardha

Mumbai, Nov 20: At least five people have been killed and six were injured in an explosion inside the Army explosive depot in Maharashtra's Wardha city on Tuesday morning. The blast took place in Pulgaon around 8:00 am when disposal of old explosives was being carried out. The injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital.

Confirming the incident, the police said that three persons including ammunition factory employee and two laborers have been killed. The blast happened while unloading ammunition of 23mm.

It is learnt that the demolition ground at Central Ammunition Depot, Pulgaon was given to Ammunition Factory, Khamaria for their demolition activities.

In May, 2016, at least 16 Defence personnel, including two Army officers, were killed in a massive fire that broke out at one of Asia's biggest ammunition depot in Pulgaon, Wardha. The depot houses the largest stockpile of weapons in the country.

Stocks, including bombs, grenades, shells, assorted rifles, missiles and other explosives from various factories, come here first and then distributed to various forward areas.