Palghar Chemical Factory Fire: 3 killed, 15 injured in fire at chemical factory in Tarapur MIDC area

At least three people were killed and 15 others injured after a fire broke out at a chemical factory in Maharashtra's Palghar's Tarapur on Friday. Tremors of explosions were felt 12km away from the site. During the search and rescue operation at Arti Industries site, three unidentified dead bodies were recovered. Fire tenders have reached the spot to carry out rescue operations.

According to Indian Express, the explosion triggered fires in at least five factory units nearby. Initial reports suggest a boiler containing industrial solvent burst under high temperature and pressure.

Prashant Narnaware, District Collector Palghar, said, "Around 11:30 pm, we came to know about the incident. Police machinery, revenue machinery and health machinery geared together and they contributed their best to extinguish the fire. Our work of rescue still continuing."

The fire has spread to other companies adjacent to the company, Manjunath Singe, Superintendent of Police, Palghar told news agency PTI. There are chemical drums inside these companies, due to which the fire is spreading, he said.

More details are awaited.

: Fire broke out in a chemical factory in Palghar's Tarapur. 5 people injured in the incident. (Earlier Visuals) — ANI (@ANI)



OneIndia News

For Breaking News from Oneindia. Get instant news updates throughout the day.