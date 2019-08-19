  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Maharashtra: 15 dead, 35 injured after bus collides with truck in Dhule

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Aug 19: Around 15 people were killed and 35 were injured after a container truck collided with a state transport bus coming from the opposite direction in Maharashtra's Dhule district.

    Maharashtra: 13 dead, 20 injured after bus collides with truck in Dhule
    Image Courtesy @ANI

    The accident took place near Nimgul village on the Shahada-Dondaicha road around 10.30 pm on Sunday, an official said, adding that the bus was headed for Aurangabad.

    While the details of the accident are yet to be ascertained, photos from the site show that the Aurangabad-bound bus was heavily worn out from the front and the sides after the collision.

    Flood alert for Delhi as Yamuna likely to cross danger mark today

    Thirteen people, including both drivers, died on the spot. The injured were rushed to a state hospital in Dhule, the official said.

    The process of registering a case of accidental death was underway, police said. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he said.

    According to reports, the bus was carrying 45 passengers. Some of the passengers were saved by the prompt action of the locals who rushed to the spot and pulled the distressed passengers out of the vehicle.

    More MAHARASHTRA News

    Read more about:

    maharashtra truck bus dhule

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue