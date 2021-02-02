Bird flu confirmed in few more places in Maharashtra, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh

Maharashtra: 12 children given sanitiser instead of polio drops

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Mumbai, Feb 02: In a shocking incident, 12 children were give sanitiser instead of polio drops in Maharashtra.

The 12 children under the age of 5 have been admitted to a hospital in Yavatmal.

News agency ANI, while quoting Yavatmal District Council Chief Executive Officer Shrikrishna Panchal said, " 12 children, under five years of age, were given hand sanitiser drops instead of polio vaccine in Yavatmal. They were admitted to the hospital and are doing fine now. A health worker, doctor, and an ASHA worker will be suspended. An investigation is underway."

This incident comes after President of India, Ram Nath Kovind launched the National Polio Immunisation Drive for 2021 by administering polio drops to children at the Rashtrapati Bhawan on January 30.

The Union Health Minister said that India has been polio free for a decade, with the last case of wild poliovirus reported on January 13 2011.