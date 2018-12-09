  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Maharashtra: 11 dead after truck collides into van in Chandrapur

    By
    |

    Chandrapur, Dec 9: At least 11 people, including seven women and two minors, were killed when a truck collided with a van in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra late on Saturday. The accident took place around 9:30 PM when the van, with 14 occupants, was travelling on the Korpana-Wani road.

    Maharashtra: 11 dead after truck collides into van in Chandrapur
    Maharashtra: 11 dead after truck collides into van in Chandrapur.ANI Image

    A police officer, who was present at the spot, said seven women, the van driver, a three-year-old and another minor were killed in the incident.

    Also Read | 7 school children, bus driver killed in accident in MP's Satna

    The injured have been admitted to a local hospital, he said, adding that the truck driver fled the scene.

    Read more about:

    accident collision maharashtra chandrapur

    Story first published: Sunday, December 9, 2018, 11:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 9, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue