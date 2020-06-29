  • search
    By PTI
    |

    Thane, Jun 29: A 103-year-old man was on Monday discharged from a hospital here in Maharashtra after recovering from COVID-19 disease, the doctor who treated him said.

    Maharashtra: 103-year-old discharged after recovering from COVID-19

    According to Dr Sameet Sohoni, the 85-year-old brother of the 103-year-old is also on the path of recovery from the viral infection and will be discharged soon.

    He said the 103-year-old was born in 1917, just one year before the Spanish flu pandemic, which is said to be the most severe in recent history. The centenarian, a resident of Siddheshwar Talao locality, was admitted in the hospital for COVID-Pneumonia a month ago, Dr Sohoni said.

    "He remained admitted in the ICU for 20 days. He has recovered completely from the infection and discharged on Monday," Dr Sohoni said, adding that a grandson of the 103- year-old was also treated at the same hospital for coronavirus and has been discharged after recovery.

    Meanwhile, authorities are mulling imposition of a total lockdown in Thane for ten days beginning July 2 in view of the surge in coronavirus cases. The Thane city police have put out a notice on its tweeter handle asking people to stock essential items.

    Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation commissioner Pankaj Ashiya has told reporters that an additional 2,000 to 2,500 beds will be made available for COVID-19 patients in the powerloom town in the next one week.

