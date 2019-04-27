Mahamilavatis can only think of future of their dynasty, says PM Modi

By PTI

Kannauj, Apr 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday slammed the SP-BSP-RLD tie-up, saying the alliance of "opportunists" wants a helpless government because its mantra is 'Jaat, paat japna; janata ka maal apna'.

He was speaking at an election rally here, a day after filing his nomination from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat for a second term.

Without mincing words, he told the opposition parties that whatever efforts they make, they will fail in their mission. "Whatever efforts you (opposition) make, it will be..." the prime minister said, following which the crowd shouted in chorus "Modi again".

He ridiculed opposition leaders for their "dream" of becoming prime minister and poked fun at BSP chief Mayawati for seeking support of the Samajwadi Party "just for the sake of power".

Modi told the gathering that, "These (parties) are the ones who seek evidence of (Balakot) airstrikes and shed tears for Batla House encounter (against terroists).