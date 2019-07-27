  • search
For Mumbai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Mahalaxmi Express rescue operation: Shah praises rescue teams

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, July 27: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday praised the efforts of the NDRF, the three services and other agencies in rescuing passengers of a train stranded in Maharashtra's Thane for 17 hours due to flooding of tracks after heavy rains.

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah
    Union Home Minister Amit Shah

    The passengers of the Kolhapur-bound Mahalaxmi Express were trapped at Badlapur, 72 km from Mumbai. Teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Navy, Air Force, Army, Railways and state administration rescued all the passengers, he tweeted.

    [Mahalaxmi Express rescue: Trapped for 17 hours, but they held on to hope]

    The home minister also said the central government is closely monitoring the entire operation. "Kudos to the rescue teams for their exemplary effort," he said. Central Railways officials said all 1,050 passengers, including nine pregnant women, were safe.

    PTI

    More MUMBAI News

    Read more about:

    train rains mumbai

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue