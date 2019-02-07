‘Mahagathbandhan is mahamilawat’: PM Modi attacks opposition unity

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 07: In a blistering attack against the opposition parties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the idea of Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) is a Maha Milawat (Grand Adulteration) and the people are aware of it.

Speaking from the floor of the Lok Sabha in his reply to the Motion of Thanks, PM Modi said, "In 2014, for the first time in 30 years, the people gave India its first full majority government. Now the Maha-Milawat (Grand Adulteration) is about to come".

"The people of India have seen the work a government with a full majority can do. They have seen the work of NDA. They do not want a 'mahamilawat' government of those who assembled in Kolkata," PM Modi said in a reference to the rally of 23 opposition parties in West Bengal last month.

PM Modi also took a dig at Congress party president Rahul Gandhi and said that those who are labelling baseless allegations on me should first introspect.

The Prime Minister also retorted to Rahul Gandhi's favourite slogan with a tweak of a well-known Hindi proverb. "The thief is scolding the chowkidar (watchman)," he said.

The prime minister targeted the opposition parties over their criticism of the NDA government. He said, "In hating Modi, the opposition has begun to defame the nation."

The prime minister launched the attack on the opposition during his reply to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address in Parliament. PM Modi said India has seen remarkable progress in all spheres the last four years.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had organised a 'United India' rally on January 19, which was participated by nearly two dozen political parties including the Congress.

Earlier, PM Modi had responded to the opposition unity saying, "the entire opposition has come together and is shouting 'bachao, bachao, bachao' (save us, save us, save us)."