'Mahagathbandhan is formed due to helplessness,' says Gadkari

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

New Delhi, Dec 21: A day after RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha joined Congress-led 'Mahagathabndhan', Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said alliance is being formed due to helplessness and fear of Modiji.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Gadkari said, "Politics is game of compromises and limitations. When a party knows they can't defeat a party,they form alliance. An alliance isn't formed with happiness; it's due to helplessness. It's fear of Modi ji and BJP that parties who avoided each other are now embracing."

On BJP's defeat in assembly polls in three states, Gadkari said that he doesn't see this as a defeat to BJP. " I don't see it as defeat as there was marginal difference in number of seats between BJP and Congress," he said.

He went on to say that whatever were loopholes, the party work on them for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. " We'll win the polls and Modiji will be PM again, " he added.

Also, cautioned partymen to saty away from issuing controversial statement.

"There's a spokesperson who has the responsibility to speak for party officially, but there are a few ppl in party(BJP) who when they speak to media, stir controversy. One shouldn't speak such things that lead to controversy; it adversely affects the party's image, said Gadkari.