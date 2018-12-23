Mahagathbandhan is an alliance for personal ambitions, not people's aspirations: PM Modi

Modi addressing through video conference

The prime minister recalled that the key constituent of the mega alliance - the Telugu Desam Party-- was formed against the very "high-handedness" of the Congress by the veteran, late chief minister N T Rama Rao but said the party was now keen to join hands with the Congress.

Some parties in the Mahagatbandhan claimed to be inspired by socialist leader Ram Manohar Lohia, but the veteran himself opposed the Congress and its ideologies, Modi said.

Modi described coming together of opposition parties as ' incoherent alliance of rich dynasties'

"Today several leaders are talking about a grand alliance or Mahagathbandhan. This alliance is for personal survival, and is not ideology-based support. This alliance is for power, not for the people. This alliance for personal ambitions, not people's aspirations," he said.

Tamil Nadu BJP workers listening to PM Modi

While several parties and leaders in the coalition claimed to be deeply inspired by Lohia, he said "was deeply opposed to the Congress," Modi said. Many leaders in the coalition were "arrested and tortured" during the Emergency, he said without referring to anyone.

Modi said Mahagathbandhan is not ideology-based

The Congress "ecosytem" spared none, he said and pointed out at the dismissal of the AIADMK government of late chief minister MG Ramachandran in 1980 though he had people's support. Mahagathbandhan is a grand alliance of opposition parties against the BJP for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

