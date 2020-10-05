Mahadayi water dispute: Goa govt to file contempt petition in SC against Karnataka

India

oi-Deepika S

Panaji, Oct 05: Goa will file an application in the Supreme Court against Karnataka for "diverting" Mahadayi river water, said Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday.

"From 2002 till 2020, the Mahadayi water dispute is going on between Goa, State of Karnataka and Maharashtra. In 2006-07, the Congress government gave permission to construct Virdi dam. I have raised the issue of salinity in the river. After the salinity study, we will get to know about the water problem," Sawant said.

"Karnataka was saying that the water is being wasted. I have convinced them that this water is not getting wasted. We are filing a contempt petition against Karnataka for the diversion of water. It will be filed within two days," he said.

The Inter-State Water Dispute Tribunal has distributed water share between Goa, Maharashtra and Karnataka, but the three states have approached the Supreme Court (SC) against the award.

Both Goa and Karnataka have BJP governments.