Maha Shivratri 2019: Date, importance, significance and Puja Time of mahashivratri in India

When is Mahashivratri in 2019?

Maha Shivratri, which translates to ‘great night of Shiva' is a festival celebrated by the devotees of Lord Shiva across India. The festival is celebrated on the fourth night of the new moon during Krishna Paksha in the Hindu month of Phalgun or Magh. The day is celebrated to venerate Lord Shiva, who is considered to be the ‘destroyer of evil', according to Hindu mythology. This year it falls on March 4.

Importance of Maha Shivaratri?

Maha Shivaratri is a Hindu festival celebrated annually in honour of the god Shiva. ... It is observed by remembering Shiva and chanting prayers, fasting, doing Yoga, and meditating on ethics and virtues such as self-restraint, honesty, noninjury to others, forgiveness, and the discovery of Shiva.

Story behind Maha Shivratri?

As per the Hindu calendar, Shivratri is celebrated on the new moon day in the month of Maagha. Dedicated to Lord Shiva, the festival owes its origins to several versions, one of them being a celebration of Shiva and Parvati's marriage to each other.

Mahashivratri 2019 Puja Timings and Muhurat:

According to drikpnchang.com, the Nishita Kaal Puja Time is 12:14 am to 1:03 am. The duration will be 49 minutes.

Maha Shivaratri Parana Time will be 6:49 am to 3:33 pm.

Ratri First Prahar Puja Time = 6:28 pm to 9:33 pm

Ratri Second Prahar Puja Time = 9:33 pm to 12:38 am

Ratri Third Prahar Puja Time = 12:38 am to 3:44 am

Ratri Fourth Prahar Puja Time = 3:44 am to 6:49 am

Shiva Mantras to chant on Shivratri 2019:

Om Namah Shivaay

Om Namo Bhagwate Rudraay

Om Tatpurushaay Vidmahe Vidmahe Mahadevaay Deemahi Tanno Rudrah Prachodayat

Om Trayambakam Yajamahe Sugandhim Pushtiwardham; Urwarukmivbandhanaan Mrityormuksheey Mamritat

Karpur Gauram Karunavataram, Sansara Saram Bhujagendra Haram; Sada Vasantam Hridayaaravinde, Bhavam Bhavani Sahitam Namami

Happy Maha Shivratri 2019!