Maha Shivaratri 2020: Why you shouldn't offer Tusli and wear black dress on Shivaratri

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 18: Maha Shivaratri 2020 is one of the famous festivals celebrated in India which is dedicated to Lord Shiva. This year Maha Shivrati will be celebrated on February 21. This is happening after 52 years for the first time. This festival is also known as 'Har-ratri'.

    According to the Hindu calendar, the festival is celebrated on the Chaturdashi Tithi (fourteenth day) of the Krishna Paksha every month.

    Puja Time of Maha Shivaratri 2020

    On 21st, in the evening, it will be from 5: 20 minutes to 22 February, on Saturday, it will be from 7.30 to 2 minutes.

    On Maha Shivaratri 2020, devotees keep a fast and pray to Lord Shiva on this day. However, one must avoid these simple things on this auspicious occasion:

    Tulsi: Tusli or basil leaves are barred from being used in the worship of Lord Shiva since Tusli was born from the part of Vrinda, wife of Asura named Jalandhar, which is accepted by Lord Vishnu as a wife. Instead of that use Bael leaves during pooja.

    Flower: On this day, flowers of dupaharika, Ketaki malati, champa, jasmine, juhi etc should not be offered. According to the Shiva Mahapurana, Sage Narada had cursed the tree.

    Broken rice: Broken rice should not be offered to Shivling as damaged rice is incomplete and impure and shouldn't be supplied to Shiva.

    Kumkum: It is a symbol of good luck, while Lord Shiva is recluse, therefore Kumkum is not be offered to Shiva.

    Black dress: Do not wear black drss for Maha Shivaratri poojas as most of the Hindu rituals forbid the devotees for wearing black clothes as it is considered inauspicious. Hence, if your are fasting or going to the Shiva temple, choose colours such as red, pink and yellow.

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 19, 2020, 6:32 [IST]
