Maha rain: 12 Navy rescue teams sent to flood-hit Sangli district

Mumbai, Aug 09: A dozen rescue teams of the Indian Navy are being deployed in the flood-devastated Sangli district of Western Maharashtra, an official said on Friday.

The rescue teams left for Sangli on Thursday night by road in state transport vehicles after their airlift was aborted due to unfavourable condition in Sangli and adjoining Kolhapur, another flood-hit district, a defence spokesperson said in a statement.

Police escorts were provided for a green corridor till Sangli, around 375km from here, the spokesperson said. "These 12 Navy teams will be deployed today (Friday) in Sangli in addition to the teams already present in Kolhapur," he added.

Over two lakh people have been evacuated to safer places due to the floods that have wreaked havoc in five districts of Western Maharashtra. Sangli and Kolhapur are the worst-hit districts. The region is being pounded by rains incessantly over the last few days.

The total number of deaths due to rain or flood- related incidents in the five districts during this period stood at 27, officials have said.