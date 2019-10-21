Maha Polls: Power cut at a polling booth in Pune's Shivaji Nagar while voting underway

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Pune, Oct 21: Amid the voting process that is underway in Maharashtra there has been a power cut at a polling booth in Pune's Shivaji Nagar on Monday morning.

Shivajinagar is the 209th constituency in 288 constituencies in Maharashtra.

In 2019, the total number of electors in Shivajinagar is 304828. Out of which, 149714 are female and 155111 are male electors.

BJP candidate Vijay Kale won this seat with 56,460 votes in the 2014 elections.

This year a total of 13 candidates are contesting the elections.

The Shivajinagar constituency of Pune comprises of the areas of Pune Municipal Corporation (Part)- Ward No. 1 to 7, 59 to 63, 95 to 101, 119 and Khadki Cantonment.

On Sunday, Pune got 38mm of rain over a 24-hour period ending at 8:30 am.

According to the MET department, weather in Pune that has been witnessing sporadically heavy rains for the past couple of days would improve today, the day of voting for the Maharashtra Assembly polls, with the rise in day temperature and light rain late afternoon.