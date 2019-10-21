Maha polls: Eminents personalities Madhuri Dixit to CM Devendra Fadnavis cast their votes

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Mumbai, Oct 21: Many eminent personalities from Bollywood and the Maharashtra state ministry were seen casting their votes on Monday at their respective constituencies.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis with his wife Amruta and mother Sarita cast their vote, at a polling booth in Nagpur.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, wife Rashmi, and their two sons Aditya and Tejas, after casting their vote in Bandra (East).

NCP chief Sharad Pawar casts his vote at a polling station in Tardeo. And Congress leader Milind Deora casts his vote in Mumbai.

Haryana, Maharashtra vote for new govt, litmus test for PM Modi

Actor Ritesh Deshmukh, with actor wife Genelia D'Souza and family, were seen casting their votes at a polling booth in Latur. His brothers Amit Deshmukh and Dhiraj Deshmukh are contesting polls as Congress candidates from Latur city and Latur rural constituencies, respectively.

Actor Madhuri Dixit Nene, Sachin Tendulkar with his wife Anjali and their son Arjun, Former tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi with wife and actor Lara Dutta cast their vote at a polling booth in Bandra (West), Mumbai today.

The voting for 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra began today morning. In, Maharashtra, the BJP is in power with its ally Shiv Sena.

The BJP, which is seeking a second straight term under Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Maharashtra, is contesting 164 seats, which include candidates of smaller allies contesting on its lotus symbol, while Sena has fielded candidates on 126 seats. On the other hand, the Congress has fielded 147 candidates and the ally NCP 121.

Maha Polls: Power cut at a polling booth in Pune's Shivaji Nagar while voting underway

Among the other leaders Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in Nagpur, former Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar with his family, his cousin Supriya Sule in Baramati, former Union Home Minister and former Chief Minister Sushilkumar Shinde in Solapur were the early voters today.