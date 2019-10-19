  • search
Trending Haryana Assembly Elections Maharashtra Assembly Elections
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Maha polls: CM Devendra Fadnavis holds roadshow on the last day of poll campaign

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Oct 19: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis holds a roadshow in Nagpur, Maharashtra on Saturday on the last day of campaigning for assembly elections. He is contesting from the Nagpur South-West seat.

    Representational image
    Representational image

    He filed his nomination papers on October 4, to contest the October 21 Maharashtra polls.

    Earlier, Nitin Gadkari, Nagpur MP and Union Minister, accompanied Fadnavis on a huge roadshow before filing his election papers.

    Fadnavis, 49, who is a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), is will be challenged by Congress leader Ashish Deshmukh from the seat.

    On Tuesday, BJP has released the manifesto for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections 2019. And this election manifesto pledges employment to one crore people in the next five years.

    The manifesto also promises a drought-free Maharashtra in five years and 50 percent women participation in all economic growth.

    Maharashtra elections: A peculiar battle between BJP-Shiv Sena at the Kankavli seat

    The 40 pages poll manifesto titled Sampan, Samruddha and Samarth is a continuity of the policies and projects which were announced and are in various phases enforced by CM Devendra Fadnavis in the last five years.

    More MAHARASHTRA ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2019 News

    Read more about:

    maharashtra assembly elections 2019

    Story first published: Saturday, October 19, 2019, 10:42 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 19, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue