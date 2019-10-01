  • search
    Maha polls: BJP releases 1st list, CM Devendra Fadnavis to contest from Nagpur South West

    Mumbai, Oct 01: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released the first list for upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections on October 21 on Tuesday. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will contest from Nagpur South West, BJP Maharashtra Chief Chandrakant Patil to contest from Kothrud & Pankaja Munde to contest from Parli.

    Meanwhile, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil who quit Congress and joined BJP recently sets to contest from Shirdi. State Minister Girish Mahajan will contest from Jamner.

    Maharashtra elections: 'Big moment for me', says Aaditya Thackeray on contesting from Worli seat

    BJP and Shiv Sena have finalized the seat-sharing deal for the Maharashtra assembly elections 2019 on Monday.

    Here is the list of BJP

