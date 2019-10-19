Maha polls: Actor Govinda campaigns for BJP's Chainsukh Madanlal Sancheti

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Mumbai, Oct 19: Actor Govinda campaigns for Chainsukh Madanlal Sancheti, BJP's candidate for the Malkapur assembly constituency, Maharashtra on Saturday.

Chainsukh Madanlal Sancheti is a veteran politician of the Bhartiya Janata Party in Maharashtra, Consecutively elected five times as Legislator from Malkapur Assembly Constituency Since 1995. He is the incumbent Chairman of Vidharbha Development Board Since July 2019.

Buldhana: Actor Govinda campaigns for Chainsukh Madanlal Sancheti, BJP's candidate for the Malkapur assembly constituency. #MaharashtraAssemblyPolls pic.twitter.com/mJbGGTwb5N — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2019

With this, the Maharashtra election campaign ends today.

Maha polls: CM Devendra Fadnavis holds roadshow on the last day of poll campaign

Today, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also held a roadshow in Nagpur ahead of the Maharashtra election on October 21.