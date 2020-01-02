  • search
    Maha Police to get modern weapons, quality training: Uddhav Thackeray

    By PTI
    Mumbai, Jan 02: Maharashtra Police force will be provided all modernised weapons and quality training required to fight the enemy, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Thursday.

    The police force has big challenges, but the state government is committed to provide it the best training, weapons and quality standard of living, Thackeray said. He was speaking at Maharashtra Police's Raising Day parade at the Marol Police Training Centre in Andheri.

    Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray

    "The world is moving forward, challenges before the police force are big and the enemy, which is in front of us, has weapons and training. To tackle such challenges, whatever is best in the world, that will be provided to the Maharashtra Police force," Thackeray said. "Our police force should be a step ahead of the enemy," he said.

    Shiv Sena admits to tussle among Maharashtra allies for Cabinet berths

    The chief minister lauded the contribution of the police force in making people feel safe and secure. "While on duty, a policeman forgets whatever pressures and work stress he has, and he remains committed towards maintaining law and order for the safety of all," he said. Apart from training, weapons and various other facilities, the most important thing required by the police force is "courage", he said.

    "And I can proudly say that Maharashtra Police force fully has it," the chief minister said.

    The state government will take all steps to provide good quality houses and other required facilities to the police personnel, he said. After the parade, Thackeray also attended the 'bhoomi pujan' of a building in Marol area for providing houses to police personnel.

    State Director General of Police Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Barve, Director General of Police (Housing) Bipin Bihari and other senior police officers were present at the function.

    Since the inception of Maharashtra Police force, this was the first time that the Raising Day parade was held at the Marol Police Training Centre in suburban Andheri. It used to be earlier held at Naigaon in Dadar area of central Mumbai.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 2, 2020, 13:14 [IST]
