    Maha NCP minister announces to provide 5% quota for Muslims in education

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Feb 28: The Maharashtra coalition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, the NCP and the Shiv Sena on Friday took opposing stands on a key issue, this time over a proposal to extend 5% reservation to Muslims in educational institutes in the state.

    Reportedly, the Minority affairs minister Nawab Malik of the NCP today said that they are also planning to make room for reservation in jobs and the government is seeking legal advice for it.

    Maha NCP minister announces to provide 5% quota for Muslims in education

    Malik also added that the previous government, a coalition between Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena and the BJP, didn't give reservation for Muslims despite a court order.

    BJP demands Thackeray to bring resolution to honour Savarkar in Maha legislature

    Malik was responding to a question raised by Congress legislator Sharad Ranpise.

    However, shortly after Malik's remarks, senior minister Eknath Shinde said no such decision has been taken.

    The senior Sena leader said that the leaders of the ruling MVA, will take a call on the issue after discussions. Shinde also said to the media that he was not aware of the announcement.

    She concluded by saying that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will take appropriate decisions at the appropriate time. No decision has been taken yet. And MVA will together take a call on policy decisions about giving reservation to any community.

    Story first published: Friday, February 28, 2020, 17:32 [IST]
