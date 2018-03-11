Maha: All India Kisan Sabha reaches Thane, over 30,000 farmers demand loan waiver

Over 30,000 farmers, who are protesting against the Maharashtra government for not accepting their demands including a complete loan waiver, reached ane's Octroi on Sunday. The 180-km-long march is being organised by All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS).

The march has been organised to protest the failures of the state BJP government on the farm front, including issues like farm loan waivers, remunerative prices for produce, non-implementation of the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission as well as the Forest Rights Act

The farmers march from Nashik to Mumbai began on March 6. As per reports, farmers will gherao the Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha after reaching Mumbai on March 12 for resolution of their issues.

They have been demanding a complete waiver of loans and electricity bills and the implementation of recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission.

Earlier, the Maharashtra government had announced a conditional farm loan waiver of Rs 34,000 crore following unprecedented protests by farmers in various parts of the state.

Meanwhile, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena has extended support to the farmers' 'long march' currently underway against the BJP government.

OneIndia News

For Breaking News from Oneindia. Get instant news updates throughout the day.