Maharashtra govt files petition in SC seeking vacation stay order on Maratha reservation

    New Delhi, Sep 21: The Uddhav Thackeray-led government has filed a petition in Supreme Court, seeking vacation of its stay order on Maratha reservation.

    The government's move comes amidst protests by pro- quota organisations representing the community in parts of the state over the issue.

    Supreme court

    Maharashtra PWD Minister Ashok Chavan on Monday called on NCP president Sharad Pawar here to discuss the state governments efforts to vacate the Supreme Court''s stay on implementing the Maratha quota in jobs and education.

    Chavan, who heads the Maharashtra cabinet subcommittee on Maratha quota, met Pawar at the Y B Chavan Centre here.

    "We had earlier discussed with Chief Minister (Uddhav Thackeray) the legal issues in connection with vacating the Supreme Courts stay on implementing Maratha quota.

    "I apprised Pawar saheb on the same today and understood his views, Chavan told reporters here after meeting the NCP chief, whose party is an ally of the Uddhav Thackeray-led state government.

    In an interim order passed on September 9, a three-judge bench of the SC, headed by Justice L N Rao, had stayed reservations in government jobs and college admissions for the Marathas, which were extended in 2018 when the erstwhile BJP-Shiv Sena government was in power.

    The apex court said that status of those who have already taken benefits of the 2018 law shall not be disturbed.

      The Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) Act, 2018 was enacted to grant reservation to people of Maratha community in Maharashtra in jobs and admissions.

      The Bombay High Court, while upholding the law in June last year, had held that 16 per cent reservation was not justifiable and said that quota should not exceed 12 per cent in employment and 13 per cent in admissions.

