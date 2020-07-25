YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajasthan Crisis
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Maharashtra govt cuts syllabus for Classes 1 to 12 by 25 per cent

    By PTI
    |

    Mumbai, July 25: The Maharashtra Government on Saturday announced that syllabus for Classes 1 to 12 will be reduced by 25 per cent so as to reduce the burden on students amid the coronavirus pandemic.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said details of which lessons from textbooks have been omitted will be uploaded on the website of the Maharashtra State Council of Educational Research and Training (MSCERT).

    SC to hear students' plea challenging UGC guidelines on final university exams in next 2 days

    Since schools have not reopened physically, the government wants to ease the burden on students, so the syllabus will be reduced by 25 per cent for the academic year 2020-21, she said in a statement.

    While schools remain closed, the academic year has started from June 15 and various alternative methods of learning are being adopted, the minister said.

    More MAHARASHTRA News

    Read more about:

    maharashtra coronavirus

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue