    Unlock 5.0: Maharashtra govt allows gyms, fitness centres to reopen from Oct 25

    Mumbai, Oct 17: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said gymnasiums and fitness centres in the state will be allowed to reopen from Dussehra, which falls on October 25.

    During a virtual meeting with representatives of gyms and fitness centres, the chief minister said group activities like zumba and yoga and steam and sauna facilities will not be allowed.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    "Gymnasiums and fitness centres are for the welfare of citizens, so care should be taken to ensure that there is no virus spread. The SoPs should be strictly followed," he said.

    Thackeray said the state government was going slow on lifting COVID-19 restrictions because there should be no complacency.

    Safety measures such as disinfecting premises at hourly interval, physical distancing, sanitisation and use of masks would be mandatory, the chief minister said, adding that health checks of trainers and staff should be done regularly.

