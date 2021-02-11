YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Maha Governor takes regular airline after CM says no for use of VVIP aircraft

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Feb 11: In an unusual incident, Governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshyari was denied the use of the state government aircraft to fly to Dehradun. After there was no approval from the Maharashtra Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray for the special VVIP flight, the Governor and his entourage decided to board an airline flight to the destination instead.

    Maha Governor takes regular airline after CM says no for use of VVIP aircraft

    The Governor reached the Mumbai airport's general aviation terminal at 9 am today in Kalina to board the government Cessna Citation XLS aircraft. Reports said that the Governor's office had sent the Governor's programme to the state civil aviation department. As per protocol the same was forwarded to the Chief Minister's Office for approval.

    In most cases, the approval comes at the last minute and hence the Governor and his entourage reached the general aviation terminal at around 9 am. However there was no response from the CMO despite repeated attempts. The Governor then left the lounge and headed for the aircraft.

    This is the time time that such a situation had arisen. Koshyari was seated in the special aircraft for 15 minutes, by which time he was informed about the problem. The Governor then decided to fly to Dehradun on a scheduled airline flight.

    More UDDHAV THACKERAY News

    Read more about:

    uddhav thackeray maharashtra

    Story first published: Thursday, February 11, 2021, 15:33 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 11, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X