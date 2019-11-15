Maha government formation: Sena will lead for next "25 Years", says Sanjay Raut

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Mumbai, Nov 15: Big political development coming in Maharashtra is that the Shiv Sena has outwardly sought for a 16-14-12 formula with NCP and Congress, while the Congress has emphasized on the idea of 14-14-14 sharing plan. The Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday said that Sena will lead the government in Maharashtra for the next "25 years" and not just five years.

Three days after the Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari stated to Centre in a report that despite all his efforts formation of a stable government was not possible in the state following the political crisis, hence, President's rule was imposed in the state.

According to a latest report it is said that Shiv Sena is rigid about the chief ministerial post for the party for all five years, whereas the NCP is likely to propose for 50-50 sharing of the position.

'Agneepath, agneepath, agneepath..' writes Sanjay Raut amid Maharashtra Logjam

Some reports also suggests that Congress had gone soft on Sena. The grand old party besides this also wants to give out a message that it was the Uddhav Thackeray-led that approached it.

According to reports, the NCP and Congress, the UPA allies want six key ministries, including revenue, urban development and home.

On Friday while addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut was seen replying carefully while talking on the issue of CM post tussle in Maharashtra.

Maharashtra: 'Draft CMP ready with Sena, NCP focusing on farmers, jobs'

On Monday, Koshyari reportedly told NCP to express its "ability and willingness" to stake claim to form government in the state by 8.30 pm on Tuesday.

However, the Maharashtra Governor noted in his report that on Tuesday morning the NCP conveyed to him that the party needed three more days to gather requisite support.

In this situation, when already 15 days had passed, the governor felt that he was not in a position to give more time to the party anymore. According to the officials, if any situation arise when the party can emerge to form of a stable government in Maharashtra then President's Rule can be revoked before the six-month period.

In Maharashtra election 2019, the BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena 56, NCP 54 and the Congress 48 in the 288-member House.

In spite of Shiv Sena-BJP alliance getting a majority, both the parties parted ways following disagreement over powersharing and the tussle over the chief minister's post.

President's rule in Maharashtra a 'scripted act', alleges Shiv Sena

Agitated Sena, moved to Supreme Court challenging the governor's decision on Monday to not grant it, but failed to get an urgent hearing.

Maharashtra deadlock: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut hits out at BJP

Shiv Sena in its petition has termed the governor's decision as- "unconstitutional, unreasonable, discriminatory, capricious and mala fide".