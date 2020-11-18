Maha farmer sues traders under new farm law, gets dues above 2 lakh

Will ensure BJP is out of power for 25 years says Sanjay Raut

Bhopal, Nov 18: A farmer from Maharashtra has become the first person to reap the benefit of the Centre's new farm law as he managed to clear an outstanding bill of Rs 2,85,000 after suing two traders for not paying money.

Even as farmers in some states, especially Punjab, are protesting the farm laws create a monopoly for big firms in the long run, the law as turned out to be a boon to Jitendra Bhoi, from Bhatne village in Maharashtra's Dhule district.

In July, Bhoi had sold 270.95 quintals (100 kg each) of corn at a rate of Rs 1,240 per quintal to two traders, Subhash Vani and Arun Vani. The traders, who were not license holders under the APMC Act, had reneged on the payment, prompting Bhoi to seek redressal under the provisions of the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance.

Later, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate issued orders to the traders to make the payment for the farm produce within seven days.

The new farm law basically aims at creating additional trading opportunities outside the APMC market yards to help farmers get remunerative prices due to additional competition.

It will also promote barrier-free inter-state and intra-state trade and commerce outside the physical premises of markets notified under State Agricultural Produce Marketing legislations, he said and noted that this is a historic-step in unlocking the vastly regulated agriculture markets in the country.