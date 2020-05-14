  • search
    Maharashtra eyes to extend lockdown in COVID-19 hotspots till May 31

    By PTI
    |

    Mumbai, May 14: The Maharashtra government on Thursday expressed its intent to extend till May 31 the lockdown in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune, Solapur, Aurangabad and Malegaon, which have emerged as COVID-19 hotspots in the state, a senior official said on Thursday.

    The possibility of extending the restrictions at these places was discussed during a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday. "The government expressed its intent to extend the lockdown in MMR, Pune, Solapur, Aurangabad and Malegaon town in Nashik district till May 31. The state's view will be conveyed to the Centre in writing," the official said.

    "In the rest of the state, the guidelines of the Centre will be implemented when they are announced before the lockdown 3.0 ends on May 17," he added. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil, Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde, Industries Mnister Subhash Desai, Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat and PWD Minister Ashok Chavan attended the meeting chaired by the chief minister.

    The COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra till Wednesday night stood at 25,922 and the number of fatalities at 975, with Mumbai alone accounting for 15,747 cases and 596 deaths. The nationwide shutdown, which was first enforced on March 24, has been extended twice, on April 14 and May 4. The third phase will end on May 17.

    In a televised address to the nation on Tuesday, Prime Ministet Narendra Modi said there will be a fourth phase of the lockdown, which will be very different from the earlier three phases.

