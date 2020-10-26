Maha dy CM Ajit Pawar tests positive for COVID-19

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

Mumbai, Oct 26: Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Monday tested positive for the coronavirus, news agency ANI reported.

Pawar has been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai, ANI quoted his office as saying.

"My COVID-19 test has come out to be positive. As a precaution, I have gotten admitted to Breach Candy hospital on the advice of the doctors. I request all citizens, workers, volunteers and leaders of the NCP and other parties not to worry. I am well and will return after resting for a while," the statement said.

The news comes days after former Maharashtra chief minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis tested positive for the disease.

Fadnavis on Saturday said he had tested positive for coronavirus. The BJP leader was admitted to a government-run hospital in Mumbai and his condition is stable.

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 79,09,960 on Monday, with 45,149 new cases being reported. The death toll in the country stands at 1,19,014.