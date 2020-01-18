  • search
Trending Nirbhaya
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Here are your evening story
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Maha doctor detained by MP ATS over suspicious envelopes to Pragya Thakur

    By PTI
    |

    Aurangabad, Jan 18: The Madhya Pradesh Anti- Terrorism Squad (ATS) has detained a doctor from Nanded district of Maharashtra for allegedly sending suspicious envelopes to controversial BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur, police said on Saturday.

    Thakur had lodged a complaint with the Madhya Pradesh police on Monday alleging that she had received some envelopes containing poisonous chemicals in them. Police had seized 3 to 4 envelopes from the BJP MP's residence, some of which had letters written in Urdu.

    Maha doctor detained by MP ATS over suspicious envelopes to Pragya Thakur

    Talking to PTI, inspector Pradeep Kakade of Itwara police station in Nanded said that during its probe, the MP ATS found that Dr Sayyed Abdul Rehman Khan (35), who runs a clinic in Dhanegaon (in Nanded district), had sent these suspicious envelopes to Thakur.

    "The MP ATS detained Khan on Thursday evening from Dhanegaon. He had been on the police's radar for the last three months, as he had previously written letters to some government officials, claiming that his mother and brother had terror links and they should be arrested," Kakade said.

    Sadhvi Pragya alleges receiving envelopes with chemicals

      Nirbhaya's parents slam Indira Jaising for suggesting to pardon Nirbhaya case convicts|Oneindia News

      The officer said that Khan was previously arrested for writing these letters.

      "The police tried keeping a tab on him using his mobile phone location. However, he would leave his phone at home and travel to Aurangabad, Nagpur and other cities to post these letters," Kakade added.

      Khan also had a dispute with his brother and was earlier arrested for assaulting him, the official added.

      Based on Pragya Singh Thakur's complaint, Kamla Nagar police in Bhopal had registered a case against an unidentified person on charges of criminal intimidation and voluntarily causing grievous hurt.

      More DOCTOR News

      Read more about:

      doctor detained pragya thakur maharashtra

      Story first published: Saturday, January 18, 2020, 14:04 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jan 18, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue