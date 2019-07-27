Maha deluge: 700 stuck on stranded Mahalxmi Express in Badlapur

  • search
    Mumbai, July 27: As heavy shower continued to lash Mumbai and parts of Maharashtra, more than 700 passengers were stranded after Mahalxmi Express was held up between Badlapur and Vangani stations on Saturday, 27 July. The railway tracks ahead were reported to be inundated.

    The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team has reached the spot to begin rescue operations.

    According to CPRO, Central Railway, a total 700 passengers are on-board the train. NDRF team and Navy chopper are conducting rescue operation.

    The NDRF personnel have reached the spot with eight boats as all road routes are waterlogged. At least three diving teams have been dispatched to rescue stranded passengers. Inflatable boats, life jackets, medical supplies have been sent with the Naval teams.

    A helicopter with divers equipped with an auto-inflatable craft has been scrambled. The Western Naval Command is keeping a close watch on the situation and is in constant touch with State Administration to respond as required and provide necessary assistance in flood-affected areas.

    Meanwhile, a team of Railway Police Force and city police have reached the site where Mahalaxmi Express is held up and are assuring the safety of passengers. They are also distributing biscuits and water all onboard.

    All passengers are being advised to not alight the train or creat panic. The Central Railways also tweeted, "Our request to passengers of Mahalaxmi Express, please don't get down from the train. Train is a safe place. Staff, RPF and City Police is on the train to look after your well being. Please wait for advice from NDRF and other disaster management authorities."

    In addition, Train No. 17416 Kolhapur-Tirupati Express has been cancelled since T.no.17411 is running late due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging between Vangani and Badlapur, and land sliding in ghat section over Central Railway.

    Also, Train No. 17415, Tirupati-Kolhapur Express scheduled for 28.07.2019 will remain cancelled for want of rake.

    Story first published: Saturday, July 27, 2019, 11:57 [IST]
