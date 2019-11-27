  • search
    Maha deal done: Now it is over to portfolio talks

    Mumbai, Nov 27: Maharashtra Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat on Wednesday said the sharing of portfolios among the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress in the next state government will be finalised in a couple of days.

    The 'Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi', comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress along with some small parties and independents, has decided to stake claim for government formation in the state after the BJP-led government collapsed on Tuesday.

    Balasaheb Thorat
    Speaking to reporters after taking oath as member of the 14th state Assembly on Wednesday, Thorat, the Congress Legislature Party leader in the House, said, "The ratio of portfolio-sharing will be finalised in next two days. The number of Cabinet and Minister of State (MoS) posts to be given to each party will also be finalised in next two days."

    Why were Maharashtra MLAs sworn in without a Chief Minister

    The NCP has announced that Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray would be the next chief minister of Maharashtra.

    He will be sworn in CM on Thursday evening at Shivaji Park in Dadar, the place where his party holds traditional Dussehra rally each year.

    Thackeray is currently not a member of any House in the state legislature.

    Asked whether Congress president Sonia Gandhi or party leader Rahul Gandhi would attend Thackeray's swearing-in ceremony, Thorat said, "Nothing has been finalised so far on this."

    Assault on office of President: Chidambaram slams govt over Maharashtra drama

    He also said that there will be more clarity on some issues, like the appointment of the speaker of the Assembly, after a couple of days.

    Asked about rumours that he may be appointed the deputy chief minister, Thorat said, "I am not aware of any such possibility so far. I can't comment on any such speculation".

