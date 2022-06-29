Who can claim ownership of the real Shiv Sena: The Symbols Order explained

Maha crisis: Cabinet meeting underway as SC hears plea against floor test

Mumbai, Jun 29: A cabinet meeting chaired by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is underway at Mantralaya here while the Supreme Court is hearing a plea challenging the state Governor's direction for a floor test on Thursday.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and cabinet minister Chhagan Bhujbal are attending the meeting virtually as they have tested positive for coronavirus. After reaching Mantralaya or the state secretariat, the CM paid his respect to the portraits of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and B R Ambedkar.

