Maha BJP MLA Charan Waghmare arrested for misbehaving with woman police officer

    Mumbai, Sep 28: Maharashtra BJP MLA from Tumsar, Charan Waghmare has been arrested on Saturday for allegedly misbehaving with a woman police personnel on September 16. The case was registered on September 18.

    Charan Waghmare

    Maharashtra will go for a single-phase election on October 21. Counting of votes will be taken up on October 24.

    State BJP chief Chandrakant Patil said given the overwhelming response to the 'Mahajanadesh Yatra' of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the BJP alliance is likely to get more than 220 seats.

    Maha polls: BJP eyes to sweep north region of the state including Nashik districts

    Waghmare is a member of the 13th Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. He represents the Tumsar Assembly Constituency. In 2012, Waghmare was chairman of finance and works committee of Bhandara Zilla Parishad. In 2014 he was president of Bhandara district BJP.

